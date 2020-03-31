Greater Cleveland Food Bank holding drive-thru in Muni Lot

The Greater Cleveland Food Bank will be holding another drive-thru to support the community during the coronavirus pandemic. Last time they had a drive-thru, they served more than 4,000 people in three hours. This time, in order to serve even more people, they will set up the drive-thru in the Muni Lot.

The food bank is asking those who attend to follow a couple of guidelines:

  • They will not serve any walk-up clients.
  • Those who attend must be in a car or truck to recieve food.
  • The trunk of the car must be empty.
  • A photo ID is necessary.

The Muni Lot drive thru will be today from noon until 4 p.m.

