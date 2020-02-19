Hayden Panettiere’s Boyfriend Arrested For Punching Her In The Face

Hayden Panettiere's boyfriend spent his Valentine's Day in jail, for allegedly punching Panettiere in the face.

According to cops, Brian Hickerson, was arrested around 2:30 AM on Valentine's Day. The couple had a fight and he struck her "with a closed fist on the right side of her face." Authorities in Teton County, Wyoming, were notified of a disturbance at a private residence in Jackson. The caller said an intoxicated male was locked out of the home because he punched his girlfriend in the face.

When deputies arrived, they found Hickerson in the driveway, and according to docs obtained by TMZ, he allegedly told them Panettiere was in the house saying "he beat the f*** out of me." Cops say he avoided answering if he had punched Hayden, but claimed he hired a private chef to stick around so he "wouldn't be accused of bulls**t."

That same chef claimed to witness the couple arguing earlier that night. He left around 1am, a little more than an hour before Hickerson was arrested. Although the chef didn’t see things get physical, cops reportedly noticed evidence of an altercation on Panettiere’s face and hands.