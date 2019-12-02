Here's The Best Cyber Monday Deals From Your Favorite Stores

Amazon, Best Buy, Ulta, and Target!

December 2, 2019
Morgan
Cyber Monday

Getty Images By: Justin Sullivan

Categories: 
Local

Have the back-to-work blues? Have no fear, Cyber Monday is here! We have scoured the internet to find the best deals for you while you are pretending to work.

Amazon

  • Amazon Echo Show 8: $80. You save $50. $80 at Amazon.
  • Amazon Echo Dot (third-gen): $22. You save $28. $22 at Amazon.
  • Amazon Echo Dot with Clock: $35. You save $25. $35 at Amazon.
  • Amazon Echo Dot Kids Edition: $40. You save $30. $40 at Amazon.
  • Amazon Echo Input: $15. You save $20. $15 at Amazon.

Target

  • Save 30% on women's, men's, and kids' clothing
  • Up to 50% on kitchen items
  • Save up to $300 on TVS
  • 40% on bedding and bath
  • $100 in Apple deals

Best Buy

  • Save up to $300 on select MacBook models
  • Featured laptops as low as $199
  • Save up to $500 on iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro
  • Up to 57% off JBL Bluetooth Speakers
  • Save up to $429 on select Surface devices

Ulta Beauty

  • Up to 50% off all products
  • Free 24 piece Beauty Bag with any $80 or more purchase
  • Tarte Shape Tape $19

And if you are looking for some local deals, The Cleveland Cavaliers having a lot of special deals, too.

 

Tags: 
cyber monday