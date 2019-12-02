Here's The Best Cyber Monday Deals From Your Favorite Stores
Amazon, Best Buy, Ulta, and Target!
December 2, 2019
Have the back-to-work blues? Have no fear, Cyber Monday is here! We have scoured the internet to find the best deals for you while you are pretending to work.
Amazon
- Amazon Echo Show 8: $80. You save $50. $80 at Amazon.
- Amazon Echo Dot (third-gen): $22. You save $28. $22 at Amazon.
- Amazon Echo Dot with Clock: $35. You save $25. $35 at Amazon.
- Amazon Echo Dot Kids Edition: $40. You save $30. $40 at Amazon.
- Amazon Echo Input: $15. You save $20. $15 at Amazon.
Target
- Save 30% on women's, men's, and kids' clothing
- Up to 50% on kitchen items
- Save up to $300 on TVS
- 40% on bedding and bath
- $100 in Apple deals
Best Buy
- Save up to $300 on select MacBook models
- Featured laptops as low as $199
- Save up to $500 on iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro
- Up to 57% off JBL Bluetooth Speakers
- Save up to $429 on select Surface devices
Ulta Beauty
- Up to 50% off all products
- Free 24 piece Beauty Bag with any $80 or more purchase
- Tarte Shape Tape $19
And if you are looking for some local deals, The Cleveland Cavaliers having a lot of special deals, too.
Have you taken advantage of Cyber Weekend yet?— Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) December 1, 2019
When you purchase tickets, you’ll also unlock a -------------- ---------------- on marquee games – Lakers, Clippers, and more: https://t.co/G7KbVfqEEI pic.twitter.com/7VetKA9Rv0