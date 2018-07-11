How Does Selena Really Feel About Justin Bieber's Engagement?

Another quick celebrity engagement has taken the internet by storm.

Unless you live under a rock, you know that Justin Bieber and Hailey Bladwin are now engaged. And while the happy, positive attention should be on the happy couple, the world can't stop talking about Justin's ex, Selena Gomez.

The two have had a long romantic history, even getting back together recently and splitting again in May. So what does Selena think of all this?

According to E! News, an insider has commented that Selena is "very shocked" but "not surprised." The insider also said that "Selena knows that Justin makes rash decisions, but wishes them both the best," and is "not fazed" by the announcement.

And that is apparent by how she spent the day after hearing the news about her pop-star ex.

"At this point, she's just trying to focus on her own life and her own happiness," the insider tells E! News. "She's not going to get caught up in what he's doing. She's found her happy place and is focused on what's working for her."

I think sailing around Manhattan on a yacht, with all her closest friends, will keep her pretty happy.