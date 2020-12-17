How Larry Nance Jr Is Personally Helping Out Small Businesses

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Larry Nance Jr. is wanting to help local businesses who have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic this season.

On Wednesday, Nance posted on Twitter how exactly he wanted to raise awareness for small businesses in the area. He asked fans to send him apparel to wear to games. He'd be photographed in it and then post about the business. He also said he will sell every game-worn jersey, with proceeds going to that small business.

"Locally owned businesses are some of the pillars of our communities," Nance wrote. "They have been, and still are being hit hard by this pandemic. In an effort to bring some extra support to them, I need your help! Send a shirt (XL), hat, or piece of apparel from any of your favorite local businesses you'd like to see helped out."

You can send the apparel to 6101 Brecksville Road, Independence, Ohio 44131.

"This is our city, these are our communities, let's help each other in a time of need," Nance wrote. "Go Cavs!"