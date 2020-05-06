5 Things You'll Probably Never See In Your Office Again After COVID-19

You've heard it a thousand times.... "things will not be the same after COVID-19."

You are "bracing for the new normal" in these "unprecedented times."

So what will your office experience be after this is all said and done?

We have been assured there will be changes, here's what they could be.

1. Communal coffee stations - Let's be honest, kitchens and coffee-break rooms are manifested with germs. Everyone touching the same coffee pot over and over again!? WeWork, a global shared workspace company, issued a report on their post-coronavirus office plan, which will incorporate disposable, single-use cups, cutlery, and milk. However, it's likely this solution will become too costly and companies will opt to just end the operations of communal coffee stations.

2. Water coolers - Similiar to the coffee stations, water coolers are touched by anyone and everyone in the office space. As Artesian, a bottle-less water solutions company explains, "traditional bottled water coolers utilize an open system, allowing bacteria to enter the water while sitting stagnant in the holding tank." So, unless your company already has a bottle-less water system or is willing to upgrade to one, it's likely you won't see a water cooler in your office when you come back.

3. Crowded elevators - To keep up with social distancing, only a few people will be allowed on an elevator at a time. This change will have its pros and cons post-coronavirus—you won't have someone unnaturally close to you in the elevator, but you'll also spend more time getting to and from work each day.

4. Small conference rooms - Cushman & Wakefield, a real estate company that helped workers in China with the transition back to work, urged companies to "prohibit shared use of small rooms by groups and convert to single-occupant use only." Not only that, but they also advised companies to get rid of shared supplies, like whiteboard pens and erasers.

5. Open spaces - So much for modern floor plans. Cubicles will almost certainly make comeback, but even if your office doesn't go that far, you will probably have barriers created around your individual work area. This will help minimize direct employee contact, as well as spreadable droplets being passed around from sneezing or coughing.

But... who wants to go back to work anyways?