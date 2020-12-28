How The Browns Can Still Make The Playoffs

The Browns 23-16 loss to the Jets was horrible, yes, but not the nail in the coffin for Cleveland's postseason hopes.

IF Cleveland beats Pittsburgh in their final regular season game at FirstEnergy Stadium, they are in. The Browns would clinch one of the AFC's three Wild Card spots, ending the 17 year postseason drought.

If the Browns and Steelers TIE, here is what would have to happen...

Colts lose or tie to Jacksonville Jaguars

Titans lose to the Green Bay Packers (Week 16) and Houston Texans (Week 17)

Baltimore Ravens lose to Cincinnati Bengals

Miami Dolphins loss to the Buffalo Bills

Titans earn at one loss and one tie in final two games, Ravens beat Bengals, Dolphins beat Bills

And even if the Browns LOSE to the Steelers on Sunday, they could still qualify for the playoffs in the following scenarios...

Colts lose to Jaguars

Titans lose to the Green Bay Packers (Week 16) and Houston Texans (Week 17), Dolphins win or tie vs. Bills, Ravens win or tie vs. Bengals

Fingers crossed Cleveland doesn't go full Cleveland.

SOURCE: WYKC