Virtual Happy Hour Is How Some People Are Staying Connected
You can have 32 people on a FaceTime at once!
March 23, 2020
Feeling bored, lonely, and disconnected? Yeah, we all are, but we don't have to be!
While a lot of us are self isolating, it's easy to feel... isolated. But just because you're drinking in your home instead of in a bar, doesn't mean you have to be lonely! Virtual Happy Hours were everywhere this weekend. You invite some of your closest pals for a FaceTime or ZOOM call or Google Hangout, and you get your drink on!
Here are some tips if you want to host your own virtual happy hour.
- Keep it small. You know how annoying it is to have 15 people on a conference call? Well, same goes for 15 of your friends drinking. Have 2-3 friends on with you so that conversation is easy to have and everyone can connect.
- Plan the dress code. Plan ahead of time if this is a "let's finally put makeup on" or a "can we all be grease monsters together" FaceTime.
- Don't talk about COVID-19. Or try not to anyways... I know it's kind of hard NOT to talk about it. But talk about other things! Your kids, your love life, what you're looking forward to.
- Have snacks ready. Always.
- Plan your next happy hour! Have something to look forward to and stay connected to your friends!