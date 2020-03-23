Virtual Happy Hour Is How Some People Are Staying Connected

Feeling bored, lonely, and disconnected? Yeah, we all are, but we don't have to be!

While a lot of us are self isolating, it's easy to feel... isolated. But just because you're drinking in your home instead of in a bar, doesn't mean you have to be lonely! Virtual Happy Hours were everywhere this weekend. You invite some of your closest pals for a FaceTime or ZOOM call or Google Hangout, and you get your drink on!

Here are some tips if you want to host your own virtual happy hour.