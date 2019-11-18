Hulu Live Raises Prices For Second Time This Year

Hulu Live is raising it's prices for the second time this year.

Let's start at the beginning. Hulu Live used to be an affordable price of $39.99 a month. Those were simpler times. Last January, the prices raised to the current charge of $44.99. And NOW, Hulu Live will twist the knife, charging $54.99 per month starting in December.

The company is arguing the price increase is to compete with YouTubeTV ($50) and AT&T TV Now ($65).

"We realize many Hulu customers want even more choice and control over their live viewing experience, so we're actively exploring ways to provide additional, more tailored live TV options to you in the future," the company wrote.

Many people are not happy about the increase...

Haven’t even had @hulu live for a month and they are already raising prices. This was why I got rid of cable in the first place ----------‍♂️----‍♂️----‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/5wJsNdOoIa — Nate Simonds (@nsimondssays) November 15, 2019

It was a nice run but... cancelling. I think that Live TV isn’t making these companies any money and they are forcing customers to make a tough decision. #hulu pic.twitter.com/O9bF5bd9cW — Chris Clack (@doctorclack) November 15, 2019

A $10 increase for @hulu live! Will this price increase include more channels, a better user interface or more streaming devices? The costs are starting to add up! At this point, I might as well go back to regular cable. — Veronica (@_21veronica) November 15, 2019

Anybody else gonna cancel their #HuluLive subscription? A 20% price hike is ridiculous. Sell more ads? Increase your ad price?



Passing the costs onto the customer is only going hurt that relationship. Sorry, @hulu, it’s you. Not me. pic.twitter.com/lsAvpdmAwf — Reh Harvey (@TheOfficialReh) November 15, 2019

#Hulu + Live TV plan “will increase from $44.99/month to $54.99/month”. Seriously?!? Another price increase this year? Why?? #CancelHulu — TA ✭ (@TA9RTX) November 15, 2019

Canceling as we speak.