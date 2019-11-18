Hulu Live Raises Prices For Second Time This Year

Prices are going up 22%

November 18, 2019
Hulu Live is raising it's prices for the second time this year.

Let's start at the beginning. Hulu Live used to be an affordable price of $39.99 a month. Those were simpler times. Last January, the prices raised to the current charge of $44.99. And NOW, Hulu Live will twist the knife, charging $54.99 per month starting in December.

The company is arguing the price increase is to compete with YouTubeTV ($50) and AT&T TV Now ($65).

"We realize many Hulu customers want even more choice and control over their live viewing experience, so we're actively exploring ways to provide additional, more tailored live TV options to you in the future," the company wrote.

Many people are not happy about the increase...

Canceling as we speak.

