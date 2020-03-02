LISTEN: The Jeremiah Show Interviews The Impractical Jokers!

The Impractical Jokers are hitting the big screen!

According to IMDb, the movie is "the story of a humiliating high school mishap from 1992 that sends the Impractical Jokers on the road competing in hidden-camera challenges for the chance to turn back the clock and redeem three of the four Jokers."

We got the opportunity to talk to two Jokers, Murr and Sal, about the new movie. Listen here!