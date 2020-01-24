Wait, Does James Corden Not Drive During Carpool Karaoke?

BUSTED!

James Corden was caught filming a "Carpool Karaoke" with Justin Bieber... but there's a catch!

Corden wasn't actually DRIVING Bieber, they were being pulled by a truck. Have we been lied to this whole time!? Does James Corden not actually DRIVE in CARPOOL KARAOKE!?

One fan saw them out in LA and in 2020 fashion, taped it and put it on Twitter. The caption reads "Saw James Corden and Justin Bieber filming Carpool Karaoke and this is why I have trust issues—he isn't even driving!" @ZoliHonig, wrote on Twitter, later adding: "Next thing you know they gonna tell us that his friends don't *actually* need a ride."

Saw James corden and Justin Bieber filming carpool karaoke and this is why I have trust issues — he isn't even driving! pic.twitter.com/bkP9moGJmu — Zoli ⚡️ (@zolihonig) January 23, 2020

Although there is video evidence, The Late Late Show is setting the record straight.

"James always drives during 'Carpool Karaoke,'" the statement read. "However, on the rare occasion when there is a stunt component and the producers feel it is unsafe to drive, we will use a rig (tow)."

Corden also chimed in on the scandal that ruined a generation by making a joke, posting a picture with a caption saying "guys, we don't even use a real car." This is not a joking matter.

guys, we don't even use a real car pic.twitter.com/O0sxMwNFtP — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) January 23, 2020

We'll have to wait and see what the big stunt with Bieber is.

I'm guessing driving past Selena's house. They'd need to drive away faster.