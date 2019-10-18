Jennifer Lawrence is getting married tomorrow! The actress is tying the knot to Cooke Maroney and we have the deets.

The couple will say “I Do” in front of 150 of their friends and family at the luxurious Belcourt of Newport (aka Belcourt Mansion) in Newport, Rhode Island.

Designed in 1894, the estate was inspired by Louis XIII’s hunting lodge at Versailles... it's pretty off the chain. Pictures here, it'll blow your mind.

So, what's on the menu? According to TMZ, here are a few hors d’oeuvres choices...

Smoked pork belly with pickled apple

Salt cod beignet

Brussels sprouts with cured egg yolk

As for the main course, it'll either be wood-roasted fish with herbs and lemon-infused butter, or five-week-aged leg of beef with forager's sauce.

We aren't sure what that means, but it sounds good.