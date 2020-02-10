Jennifer Lopez Responds To Halftime Show Critics

The trolls have been out in full force when it comes this years Super Bowl Halftime Show. *Some* watchers claimed JLo and Shakira were "too sexy" in their halftime performance.

“I think that’s honestly silliness,” Lopez told Variety. “Both of us are really respectful performers who are moms and have kids and are very conscious of what we do.”

J-Lo went on to say, “We (put on) a show that I believe was a celebration of women and our Latino culture that I think was really well reserved. And that small faction of people who want to be negative about it, I can’t even let in.”

Do we even need to mention that JLo is almost 50!? I just turned 27 and can't put my shoes on without throwing my back out.