Browns Safety Jermaine Whitehead Gets Suspended From Twitter After Offensive Rampage

Yesterday's Browns loss was frustrating to all of us, but Browns safety, Jermaine Whitehead, took that frustration to new levels.

After the game, he reportedly went on a rampage from what’s believed to be his Twitter account, allegedly threatening fans, and even radio host Dustin Fox from our sister station, 92.3 The Fan.

*warning: These images contain offensive language.*

Browns player Jermaine Whitehead just got his twitter suspended 15 min after losing to the Broncos.



Things are going well! pic.twitter.com/yPVPOwtHVW — Sports Nation Ohio (@SN_Ohio) November 4, 2019

His Twitter account has since been suspended.

Whitehead then took to his verified Instagram account to explain his comments.

“Crazy world. They line it up and say anything in the book too you. They tell you take the high road, when yo whole life you was taught to meet fire with fire. I do apologize for my performance, but having a broke hand and a strong fear of letting my team down is my downfall. Whatever happens happens. Ain trippin. They probably gone still talk crazy but this me getting smoke off my chest. I don’t need one like.. this from me to me! Keep ya head up homie, can’t nobody f*** with you. I dare em to try,” he wrote.

The Cleveland Browns issued the following statement:

“Jermaine Whitehead’s social media posts following today’s game were totally unacceptable and highly inappropriate. We immediately spoke with Jermaine upon learning of these comments. The Browns in no way condone that type of language or behavior. This matter will be further addressed internally.”