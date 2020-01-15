Jessica Biel "Still Upset" With Justin Timberlake

It’s been a couple of months since Justin Timberlake had to publicly apologize to his wife Jessica Biel after getting caught partying and being a little too touchy with his co-star Alisha Wainwright. And it seems like Timberlake is still in the dog house with Biel.

According to US Weekly, JT has been trying, but not enough for Biel. She apparently “still upset” with him, and thinks he could be doing more to make up for the scandal, like spending more time at home with her and their four year old son, Silas.

“He has been making big promises and not sticking to them as much as she thinks he can and should,” a source tells the outlet. “He promised that he would be more involved with their family and she doesn’t feel like he’s doing that.”

Time will tell, but for now, JT is still sleeping on the couch.