Did Jessie J and Channing Tatum Fake Breakup?

Did Jessie J and Channing Tatum fake break up? We're going to call it a fakeup... because WHY are they furniture shopping... together... with Tatum's CHILD!?

That is something a broken up couple certainly does not do.

A secret spy told InTouch Weekly, “They were looking at the teepee tents for kids and other kids’ furniture,” an eyewitness exclusively told In Touch of their outing in Santa Monica. “They looked like a really cute family. Everly was running around and checking out the teepee. It was really sweet.”

The two have always kept it cordial since their "breakup" in December after one year of dating, and by that, I mean they still comment on each others Instagram photos. Because that is how you keep things classy in 2020.

Another insider insists that the pair are in fact done, "At the end of the day, it just wasn’t in the cards for them to stay together,” the source said. “They totally respect each other and have parted ways as friends.”

But... they still go furniture shopping together.