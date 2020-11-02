Joe Biden Makes Last Minute Stop In Cleveland

Tomorrow is election day, but President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden are still making final pushes in key states, including Ohio.

Biden is making a last-minute stop in Cleveland this afternoon, but no details have been released at this time. The campaign said the event would be in the afternoon, presumably before Biden makes a stop in Pennsylvania this evening.

The Trump campaign released a statement about Biden’s visit to Ohio.

“Joe Biden’s last-minute visit to the Buckeye State does not change a thing. For 47 years, Biden’s empty promises failed hard-working Ohioans, but in 47 months, President Trump’s promises made, promises kept agenda has bolstered the state’s economy and supported its industries. Ohioans will make their choice clear when they turn out in huge numbers to re-elect President Trump on Tuesday.”

- Trump Victory Spokesman Dan Lusheck

It has been a record-breaking year for early voting, with over 93 million people already submitting their ballot. 2.9 million people have already voted in Ohio.

Ohio has 18 electoral votes. Candidates need 270 to win the presidency.

SOURCE: Fox8