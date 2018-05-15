John Cena Confesses He Still Wants To Marry, Have A Family With Nikki Bella

Hold up.

If you know anything about John Cena and Nikki Bella's romance, you know that the big issue in their relationship was that Nikki wanted to be married and have children, and John did not. It seemed that John was finally coming around though, as he was getting ready to say "I do" to the WWE Diva within the next two weeks.

So what really happened with Nikki and John? He is leaving people even more confused with his latest revelation on The Today Show. He told the show, "I still love Nicole. I still would love to marry Nicole. I still would love to have a family with Nicole."

Video of John Cena On His Split From Nikki Bella: ‘I Had My Heart Broken Out Of Nowhere’ | TODAY

Wait ... WHAT!?

All the questions that were supposedly causing problems in the relationship, are now being answered by John.

So was this breakup Nikki's doing? Sounds like it.