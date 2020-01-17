The Jonas Brothers Prove They Are The Best Husbands In Their New Music Video

As if we needed any more reason to love The Jonas Brothers... they upped the cuteness and recreated all our favorite classic rom-coms with their wives. LITERAL GOALS.

Our favorite brothers released their first single of 2020, "What a Man Gotta Do," and with it, the vutest music video of all time. The music video features the "JSisters", aka the luckiest women on earth: Danielle Jonas, Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Danielle and Kevin recreate scenes from the movie, Say Anything, with Kevin holding a boombox over his head to play his band's new love song outside Danielle's window. Nick looks incredibly good in a button-down and socks to mimic Tom Cruise in Risky Business. He slides across the floor to a glowing Priyanka.

Joe and Sophie then portray Grease's Danny Zuko and Sandy Olsson, taking part in the National Dance-Off at Rydell High School.

Watch the music video and be sad your not married into the Jonas family.