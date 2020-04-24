The Jonas Brothers Are Crashing Zooms Today

You could have the Jo Bros crash your zoom!

My favorite humans of all time posted to their Instagram account yesterday to let fans know they would be crashing zoom calls if you and your friends have a #JonasWatchParty for their new concert movie #HappinessContinues.

The full caption reads, "Throw a #JonasWatchParty for our new concert movie #HappinessContinues tomorrow (today) at 5pm PT and text us Zoom links and meeting IDS. (323)880-0945"

If you are throwing your watch party on the east coast, make sure you start at 8 pm!