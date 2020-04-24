The Jonas Brothers Are Crashing Zooms Today

You could have the Jo Bros crash your zoom!

April 24, 2020
Morgan
Jonas Brothers

Getty Images Rodin Eckenroth / Stringer

#StayConnected: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cancellations, Closings, News & More
Entertainment
Music

My favorite humans of all time posted to their Instagram account yesterday to let fans know they would be crashing zoom calls if you and your friends have a #JonasWatchParty for their new concert movie #HappinessContinues.

Tomorrow. 5pm PT. We're crashing your Zooms. Throw a #JonasWatchParty for our new concert movie #HappinessContinues tomorrow starting at 5pm PT and text us Zoom links and meeting IDs -- (323)880-0945

A post shared by Jonas Brothers (@jonasbrothers) on

The full caption reads, "Throw a #JonasWatchParty for our new concert movie #HappinessContinues tomorrow (today) at 5pm PT and text us Zoom links and meeting IDS. (323)880-0945"

If you are throwing your watch party on the east coast, make sure you start at 8 pm!

