Jonas Brothers Dropping New Music This Friday

May 12, 2020
FINALLY, MY LIFE HAS MEANING AGAIN.

The Jonas Brothers announced via social media that they will be dropping a new single this Friday, 5/15.

The post doesn't have too many details.... but we do know the brothers have teamed up with Karol G - a Colombian singer, and that the single is named "X."

Who's ready to hear the new Jo Bros in New Music Friday!? Listen to The Jeremiah Show Friday morning at 7:05 to hear the new song.

