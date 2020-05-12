Jonas Brothers Dropping New Music This Friday

FINALLY, MY LIFE HAS MEANING AGAIN.

The Jonas Brothers announced via social media that they will be dropping a new single this Friday, 5/15.

5/15 ❌ @karolg A post shared by Jonas Brothers (@jonasbrothers) on May 11, 2020 at 7:04am PDT

The post doesn't have too many details.... but we do know the brothers have teamed up with Karol G - a Colombian singer, and that the single is named "X."

