Jonas Brothers Dropping New Music This Friday
The brothers shared the news on all social media platforms
May 12, 2020
FINALLY, MY LIFE HAS MEANING AGAIN.
The Jonas Brothers announced via social media that they will be dropping a new single this Friday, 5/15.
The post doesn't have too many details.... but we do know the brothers have teamed up with Karol G - a Colombian singer, and that the single is named "X."
Who's ready to hear the new Jo Bros in New Music Friday!? Listen to The Jeremiah Show Friday morning at 7:05 to hear the new song.