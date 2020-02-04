Justin Bieber Opens Up About Past Drug Abuse

Justin Bieber is coming clean, in more ways than one.

On the latest episode of his YouTube docuseries, Seasons, Bieber starts to open up about his past drug addiction. According to Justin, he started smoking weed when he was 12 or 13, noting he liked it “a lot.” That led him to try other drugs, such as molly, lean (codeine cough syrup, candy and soda), pills and “magic” mushrooms.

Bieber said, "I felt like I was ... dying," he says. "People don't know how serious it got. It was legit crazy scary." He says he was popping pills and smoking a blunt the first thing every morning in order to get through the day. Things got so “scary” his security was “forced to check his pulse each night.” That’s when he decided to get clean.

Bieber also opened up about his unstable childhood. "I never had that security in a family, never had that consistency,” Justin shares. “I never had the reliability and accountability and all these things that make you understand the way the world works.”

He says because he had no structure, he never learned to respect authority. His behavior led to him getting in trouble with the law and “valuing the wrong things in this business," like partying and drugs. Justin adds that his parents never gave him the “tools” he needed “to be a good team player.”

You can watch "Seasons" here.