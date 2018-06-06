Justin Bieber Will Play Cupid In New Animated Movie

Justin Bieber is making his way to the big screen. Well, kind of.

He will be the voice of the God of Love, Cupid, in a new animated movie he is developing.

Producers say the character is "known for his playful and mischievous personality and his magical bow and arrow, creating an uncontrollable desire and love for the first person they may see."

Justin just acknowledged the movie on his personal Instagram page.

No word on when the movie will be released, but Justin's manager, Scooter Braun, said Justin "instantly was excited to be a part of it."

We are just as excited overe here!!