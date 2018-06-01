Kanye West Drops New Album "Ye"

Kanye West has been all up in the media lately with his outlandish tweets and comments, and a lot of people think it was to promote his album "Ye." The 7 track album was made in the quiet hills of Wyoming. He flew radio personel and media out to Wyoming yesterday for a listening party, and Kim went to twitter to tell us that Kanye show the album cover on his iPhone on the way to the album listening party.

On the album, he opens up about his bipolar disorder, suicide, Kim Kardashian, and even the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal.

"Ye" is now available on all streaming services.