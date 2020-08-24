Kellyanne Conway Is Leaving The White House

Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway has announced she is leaving the White House at the end of the month.

Conway is one of the longest serving aides during Trump's time in office. The senior advisor to the president, is stepping away to focus on her family. Her husband, George Conway, is also stepping away from his role at the Lincoln Project, an outside group of GOP party members who aim to defeat the President in November.

In a statement, Kellyanne Conway wrote that their four children are in their tweens and starting a new academic year and requires a level of "attention and vigilance that is as unusual as these times."

The announcement comes on the heels of Claudia Conway, Kellyanne’s 15-year-old daughter tweet that she’s seeking emancipation from her parents.

y’all love to twist everything ---- i’m not getting emancipated because of my mom’s job.. it is because of years of childhood trauma and abuse — CLAUDIA CONWAY (@claudiamconwayy) August 23, 2020