Kesha Is Taking Over A Cruise Ship!
Welcome to the 'Weird and Wonderful Rainbow Ride'
Want to go on a cruise with Kesha and throw some glitter make it rain? The four-day Carribbean cruise festival will set sail February 17th-21st of 2019.
"We will let go of the worries in our lives together on the open sea," Kesha said. "We will all be on a rainbow-glitter filled trip together where the dance parties never end. I'm bringing some of my most fabulous friends and fellow performers to make sure your boogie feet never stop."
The 'Weird and Wonderful Rainbow Ride' will set out of Tampa, Florida and go to Nassau, Bahamas. Who wants to go?