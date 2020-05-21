Kevin Love Named A Finalist For ESPN's Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award

Kevin Love was named a finalist for ESPN's Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award for his continued work with mental health awareness.

According to WKYC,

"The Award is given to an athlete who has made a positive impact in their community through sports and has demonstrated leadership skills that reflect the core principles that Muhammad Ali embodied."

Love has long been an advocate of mental health awareness, continuously opening up about his own struggles with mental health. A topic that used to get swept under the rug often, expecially by professional athletes. In 2018, Love opened up publicly about his battles with mental health and anxiety, which he said even resulted in a panic attack during a game.

Video of Kevin Love details his battles with mental illness | ESPN

Love has also found a way to give back during the coronavirus pandemic. With the NBA season having been suspended indefinitely, Love was the first athletes to donate funds to the arena staff at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Love gaved a total of $100,000 to help the staffers who were missing paychecks due to the cancelation of games and events.

The winner of the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award will be announced on June 21st during The 2020 ESPY Awards.