Mixed Reactions To Browns Reported Head Coach Hire, Kevin Stefanski

New man from the Minnesota Vikings!

The Browns have hired Vikings' offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski as their new head coach.

This comes after what felt like the longest deliberation in head coach search history. And as the internet does, it had some opinions. Are Browns fan excited or disappointed in the new hire? I can tell you I, for one, am excited to add another Hot Kevin to Cleveland (second to Kevin Love, of course).

Hot — Morgan (@morganpw) January 13, 2020

But other fans, in true Browns fashion, were pessimistic.

Browns can’t disappoint us with a loss today, so instead they hire Stefanski so we can get our weekly dose of disappointment. ------‍♀️ #Browns -- — Allie ---- (@AllieM1993) January 12, 2020

Truthfully, I didnt care for any of the remaining cannidates (Wanted Rivera or Mcarthy) but at least McDaniels brought some HC experience, although he must have totally botched his interview. This feels like Freddie 2.0. Honestly can't tell you what Stefanski brings to the table. — Josh Houk (@TheRealJoshHouk) January 12, 2020

But there were also some good vibes out there for our new head coach!

growing out my facial hair in support of Stefanski — Jordan Zirm (@clevezirm) January 12, 2020

I'm always wanting the team to succeed no matter if I agree with the hiring or not. I don't know if Stefanski will be good or not, we will see, I do know I'll always be a @Browns fan! #Browns — Former Trucker Dave (@Davezzamora) January 12, 2020

Time will tell, Brownies!