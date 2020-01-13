Mixed Reactions To Browns Reported Head Coach Hire, Kevin Stefanski

What do you think of the hire?

January 13, 2020
Morgan
Kevin Stefanski

Getty Images Adam Bettcher / Stringer

Categories: 
Local
Sports

New man from the Minnesota Vikings!

The Browns have hired Vikings' offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski as their new head coach.

This comes after what felt like the longest deliberation in head coach search history. And as the internet does, it had some opinions. Are Browns fan excited or disappointed in the new hire? I can tell you I, for one, am excited to add another Hot Kevin to Cleveland (second to Kevin Love, of course).

But other fans, in true Browns fashion, were pessimistic.

But there were also some good vibes out there for our new head coach!

Time will tell, Brownies!

Tags: 
Cleveland Browns
football
Kevin Stefanski