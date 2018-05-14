Khloe Kardashian Shows Baby True For The First Time
Snapchat filter included...
May 14, 2018
Happy birthday to True Thompson and Merry Christmas to all of us! Khloe Kardashian FINALLY shares a video of baby True to celebrate her 1 month birthday.
A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on
The post came just one day before Khloe celebrated her first Mother's Day. Although it comes at a rocky time amidst a cheating scandal with Khloe's boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, Khloe seemed to be in good spirits as she celebrated Mother's Day.
-- Today was a beautiful day!! -- I hope yours was magical— Khloé (@khloekardashian) May 14, 2018
You have to admit, baby True is pretty dang cute.