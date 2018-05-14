Khloe Kardashian Shows Baby True For The First Time

Snapchat filter included...

May 14, 2018
Morgan

Sipa Images

Categories: 
Celebrity News
Features

Happy birthday to True Thompson and Merry Christmas to all of us! Khloe Kardashian FINALLY shares a video of baby True to celebrate her 1 month birthday.

--Happy One Month True --

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

The post came just one day before Khloe celebrated her first Mother's Day. Although it comes at a rocky time amidst a cheating scandal with Khloe's boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, Khloe seemed to be in good spirits as she celebrated Mother's Day.

You have to admit, baby True is pretty dang cute.

Tags: 
Khloe kardashian
tristan thompson
true thompson