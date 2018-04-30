Kim Kardashian Speaks About Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal

For the first time on national television, a Kardashian is breaking their silence on the Khloè/Tristan cheating drama.

Kim Kardashin West will appear on the Ellen show today, where she did not shy away from telling the talk show host how she feels about the scandal.

Video of Kim Kardashian on Tristan Cheating on Khloe Kardashian

The interview comes on day after a big game 7 for Tristan. He had 15 points and 10 rebounds, and arguably the best game of his season.

He broke his social media silence for the first time since the cheating news broke with this post...

I think his good mood is about to be ruined?