Kim Kardashian Just Dropped The Hammer On Taylor Swift

The big news over the weekend, you know... besides there being a pandemic, was that the *full* audio that leaked of Kanye West’s infamous call to Taylor Swift.

Taylor commented on the renewed controversy, saying she wanted folks to stop focusing on it, and turn their attention to something more important – like donating to various charities like Feeding America, the COVID-19 Response Fund, the United Nations Foundation, and the Swiss Philanthropy Foundation in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak. 

BUT! It was Taylor’s remarks about the actual call – (as she noted, "You know the one that was illegally recorded, that somebody edited and manipulated in order to frame me and put me, my family and fans through hell for 4 years”) – that made Kim Kardashian-West put her lawyer hat on and defend herself and her husband, Kanye West.

In a series of tweets, Kim said that she hadn’t planned to comment, and that she was actually "embarassed and mortified" to be talking about the old controversy, but since Taylor insisted on lying, she wanted to set the record straight.

In closing, Kim shuts it down, saying, "This will be the last time I speak on this because honestly, nobody cares. Sorry to bore you all with this. I know you are all dealing with more serious and important matters."

