Kim Kardashian Just Dropped The Hammer On Taylor Swift

The big news over the weekend, you know... besides there being a pandemic, was that the *full* audio that leaked of Kanye West’s infamous call to Taylor Swift.

Taylor commented on the renewed controversy, saying she wanted folks to stop focusing on it, and turn their attention to something more important – like donating to various charities like Feeding America, the COVID-19 Response Fund, the United Nations Foundation, and the Swiss Philanthropy Foundation in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak.

BUT! It was Taylor’s remarks about the actual call – (as she noted, "You know the one that was illegally recorded, that somebody edited and manipulated in order to frame me and put me, my family and fans through hell for 4 years”) – that made Kim Kardashian-West put her lawyer hat on and defend herself and her husband, Kanye West.

In a series of tweets, Kim said that she hadn’t planned to comment, and that she was actually "embarassed and mortified" to be talking about the old controversy, but since Taylor insisted on lying, she wanted to set the record straight.

I didn’t feel the need to comment a few days ago, and I’m actually really embarrassed and mortified to be doing it right now, but because she continues to speak on it, I feel I’m left without a choice but to respond because she is actually lying. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 24, 2020

To be clear, the only issue I ever had around the situation was that Taylor lied through her publicist who stated that “Kanye never called to ask for permission...” They clearly spoke so I let you all see that. Nobody ever denied the word “bitch” was used without her permission. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 24, 2020

At the time when they spoke the song had not been fully written yet, but as everyone can see in the video, she manipulated the truth of their actual conversation in her statement when her team said she — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 24, 2020

“declined and cautioned him about releasing a song with such a strong misogynistic message.”



The lie was never about the word bitch, It was always whether there was a call or not and the tone of the conversation. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 24, 2020

I never edited the footage (another lie) - I only posted a few clips on Snapchat to make my point and the full video that recently leaked doesn’t change the narrative. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 24, 2020

To add, Kanye as an artist has every right to document his musical journey and process, just like she recently did through her documentary. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 24, 2020

Kanye has documented the making of all of his albums for his personal archive, however has never released any of it for public consumption & the call between the two of them would have remained private or would have gone in the trash had she not lied & forced me to defend him. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 24, 2020

In closing, Kim shuts it down, saying, "This will be the last time I speak on this because honestly, nobody cares. Sorry to bore you all with this. I know you are all dealing with more serious and important matters."