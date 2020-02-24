Kobe & Gianna Bryant's "Celebration Of Life" Happens Today

Basketball legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna Bryant, will be remembered today at a special memorial ceremony put on by the Los Angeles Lakers and Kobe's Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation.

"A Celebration of Life" will be held at the Staples Center and will honor the life of Kobe and Gianna.

Staples Center is where Kobe spent most of his two-decade NBA career with the Lakers, and it's now known as "the house That Kobe built."

The House That Kobe Built A post shared by STAPLES Center (@staplescenterla) on Jan 31, 2020 at 2:33pm PST

KB ♾ 8 ♾ 24 A post shared by STAPLES Center (@staplescenterla) on Jan 31, 2020 at 2:48pm PST

The date of the memorial is special to note, too. 2/24 reps Gianna and Kobe’s jersey numbers – plus, 20 representing the number of years he spent as a Laker.

Mamba and Mambacita Forever ---- A post shared by STAPLES Center (@staplescenterla) on Jan 31, 2020 at 10:55pm PST

“Entertainment Tonight” will be live streaming the entire event at 1pm ET – you can tune in on ETLive.com or the ET Live app.

You can also listen to the Celebration on RADIO.COM through KNX 1070 AM in Los Angeles starting at 1 pm eastern time. CLICK HERE to listen live to the public "Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant."

Rest In Peace A post shared by STAPLES Center (@staplescenterla) on Jan 27, 2020 at 12:42pm PST

Rest in peace to Kobe & Gianna Bryant, Payton Chester, Sarah Chester, Alyssa Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, John Altobelli, Christina Mauser, and the helicopter's pilot, Ara Zobayan.