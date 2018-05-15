Kris Jenner Tries To Trademark "Momager"

Kris Jenner has filed to trandemark the term "Momager." She previoulsy tried to do so in 2015, but it was too similiar to the already trademarked "momanger," but it seems she could be making some headway.

In 2017 it was ruled that she could use the term "momager," as long as it wasn't for reality television or web programming. But Kris wanted the term trademarked for her Mother's Day cosmetic line with daughter Kylie's empire, Kylie Cosmetics.

There are also som rumors that Kris could use the name on a new, upcoming clothing line.

Kris, you're doing amazing sweetie.