Today Is The Last 'Acceptable' Day To Dump Someone Before Christmas

Breakups are always tough, but they are even tougher when you want to dump your significant other around the holiday season. If you relationship is on the rocks (and you don't want to buy your S/O a Christmas present), today is the last ACCEPTABLE day you can dump them before Christmas.

Now... if you are in a bad relationship and need to get out, do it any day of the year. However, if you are just annoyed that Ashley spent too much money at Ulta, now is NOT THE TIME.

In a survey conducted by Hillarys.co.uk, they asked 2,643 people - some in relationships, some single - about their current and previous relationships, as well as their views on how, when and why people break up. They discovered that 27 percent of them broke up with their ex-partners during December. Breaking it down further, 57 percent said that the spark was gone, 44 percent said they had suspisions their partner was cheating, and 26 percent said they had issues with their partner's living habits. Other issues included money (18 percent) and simply the stress of the Christmas season (nine percent).

Lucy Askew, a spokesperson for Hillarys.co.uk said, "You would think that December would be the most popular time of year for couples to get together, but this research reveals quite the opposite."

Who's breaking up tonight!?