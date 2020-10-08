LeBron James and 'I Promise' Students Make The Wheaties Box

LeBron James is the latest athlete to grace the Wheaties box. But James isn't the only face you'll see on the cereal box. He’s actually gracing the box along with images of children, family, and faculty from his "I Promise" program and the I Promise School for the underprivileged in Akron, Ohio.

General Mills posted the box to their Instagram. The caption reads,

"Champion is not who you are. It’s what you do. We’re proud to announce that @kingjames, along with the students and community from @ipromiseschool, is our next Wheaties Champion. #ChampionOfChange"

The cereal company picked the Laker to celebrate his efforts both on and off the court. James recplaces Serena Williams on the box. Other elite athletes that have been on the Wheaties box include Walter Payton, Michael Jordan, and Mary Lou Retton.