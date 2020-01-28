LeBron James Writes Touching Tribute To Kobe Bryant

As the tributes to Kobe Bryant keep pouring in, there was one that we all were waiting for. LeBron James took to Instagram last night to pay tribute to someone he considered a hero, brother, and friend. In his own words, he "wasn't ready" to write the post, and that he was "heartbroken" and "devastated."

The full caption reads, "I’m Not Ready but here I go. Man I sitting here trying to write something for this post but every time I try I begin crying again just thinking about you, niece Gigi and the friendship/bond/brotherhood we had! I literally just heard your voice Sunday morning before I left Philly to head back to LA. Didn’t think for one bit in a million years that would be the last conversation we’d have. WTF!! I’m heartbroken and devastated my brother!! Man I love you big bro. My heart goes to Vanessa and the kids. I promise you I’ll continue your legacy man! You mean so much to us all here especially #LakerNation and it’s my responsibility to put this shit on my back and keep it going!! Please give me the strength from the heavens above and watch over me! I got US here! There’s so much more I want to say but just can’t right now because I can’t get through it! Until we meet again my brother!! #Mamba4Life❤️ #Gigi4Life❤️"

The two had a special relationship. The last tweet that Bryant would send was to LeBron, telling him to continue to "move the game forward."