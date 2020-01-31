LeBron James Gets New Tattoo To Honor Kobe Bryant

LeBron James is paying tribute to Kobe Bryant by getting some fresh ink.

The former Cleveland Cavalier (and Akron native) was seen with a new tattoo, a tribute to Bryant with imagery of a Black Mamba on his thigh.

LeBron James shows off new Kobe Bryant tattoo - https://t.co/cWOM1IPipW pic.twitter.com/Q57KEJIn2E — Adom (@Adomonline) January 31, 2020

The public got a fresh look at the tattoo onThursday morning, when LeBron and the Lakers were working out in front of the Lakers training facility in El Segundo, California.

It's hard to tell what the tattoo says exactly, but according to TMZ, "We're told Bron plans to do a big reveal on his Instagram soon -- most likely before he takes the court on Friday when the Lakers take on the Portland Trail Blazers at Staples Center."