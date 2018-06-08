Legally Blonde 3 To Debut In 2020

Seventeen years after Legally Blonde was released, Reese Witherspoon confirmed via Instagram that "Legally Blonde 3" is happening. What, like it's hard?

Our favorite sorority girl, turned lawyer, Elle Woods, will make her way back to the big screen on Valentine's Day 2020. Not only will Reese be starring in the film, she will produce it with her prdocution company Hello Sunshine production. Original "Legally Blonde" producer Marc Platt and his Platt Productions president, Adam Siegel, will produce as well.

We hope this news releases some endorhpins and makes you happy. Because happy people don't kill their husbands!