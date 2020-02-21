New Hulu Show, Little Fires Everywhere, Set In Shaker Heights
The show features Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington
February 21, 2020
Get ready to binge. A new Hulu show, Little Fires Everywhere, features Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington and is set in our very own Shaker Heights, Ohio.
Little Fires Everywhere is based on the book written by Celeste Ng, where a single mother, Mia Warren (Washington), moves to the suburbs in Ohio with her teenage daughter. They become involved with Elena Richardson (Witherspoon) and her picture-perfect family. Mia is a free-spirited artist with a mysterious past and Elena is a stickler for the rules and status quo.
The new series premieres March 18th on Hulu.