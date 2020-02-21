New Hulu Show, Little Fires Everywhere, Set In Shaker Heights

Get ready to binge. A new Hulu show, Little Fires Everywhere, features Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington and is set in our very own Shaker Heights, Ohio.

Video of Little Fires Everywhere - Teaser (Official) • A Hulu Original

Little Fires Everywhere is based on the book written by Celeste Ng, where a single mother, Mia Warren (Washington), moves to the suburbs in Ohio with her teenage daughter. They become involved with Elena Richardson (Witherspoon) and her picture-perfect family. Mia is a free-spirited artist with a mysterious past and Elena is a stickler for the rules and status quo.

The new series premieres March 18th on Hulu.