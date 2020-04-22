What It's Like To Live Alone During Quarantine

Quarantine sucks. For everyone. What a time to not have any kids either, right?

But while you are chasing your little ones around, trying to get them not to color on the walls or put slime down the toilet, remember, you could be sitting in a quiet, secluded apartment alone. Wait... I'm supposed to be making you feel better!

Living alone is the REAL definition of "self isolation." Every morning I wake up, put on my best (and by best, I mean comfiest) sweatpants, move from my bed to my couch, and then call it a day! Just kidding. Trying to fill a looooong twelve hour day by yourself is HARD WORK! Here are some things I've been doing to pass the time...

Leaving notes on my window for my landlord. I've been writing little post-it note messages for my landlord and I leave them on my window for him to read when he is mowing the grass.... He's never responded to them.

Planning my Survivor audition tape. I've been making obstacle courses out of my sectional couch and the total of five chairs I have in my apartment. I also have been practicing eating as much white rice as I can... because it's literally all I have anyways.

Judging Tik Tok dances. I DID download Tik Tok but MY LANDS those dances just make me question my existence. Am I supposed to be here right now? Is THIS the kind of entertainment my children will succumb to someday. That said, every day I get a *little* closer to making one myself.

FaceTiming my boyfriend. My boyfriend lives in the UK and I havent seen him in four months now. IT'S GREAT! So we wallow in self pity together realizing we probably won't see each other for another three months :)

Just remember, we're all in this together, except... in our own homes, alone. As in, not together.