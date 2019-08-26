Lizzie McGuire Reboot Is Coming To Disney+

THIS IS WHAT DREAMS ARE MADE OF!

August 26, 2019
Morgan

Getty Images By: Frazer Harrison

Categories: 
Entertainment
Lifestyle
The Jeremiah Show

THIS IS WHAT DREAMS ARE MADE OF!

If you didn't have enough of a reason to get Disney+ before, a Lizzie McGuire reboot is coming to the streaming platform.

Hilary Duff took to Instagram to post a montage of some of our favorite Lizzie moments to celebrate the greatest surprise that will ever happen to any of us.

SURPRISE!!! I’ve been trying to contain this excitement for a loooong time while this has been in the works! I am beyond excited to be home again, back with my girl ♥️...and into her 30’s #bringbackbutterflyclips #lizziemcguire #thisiswhatdreamsaremadeof #lizzieforpresident #DisneyPlus #D23Expo . . . . . . Also, If you needed yet another reason to get Disney+ ....the #lizziemcguiremovie will be living there!

A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on

The show will pick up where Lizzie is 30, navigating her life through New York City.

We have SO may questions... What happened to Lizzie once she became a superstar in Rome? How is her relationship with Gorde? Did Ethan Craft have a succesful modeling career?

In the US, Disney+ will cost $6.99 per month, and will cost about the same elsewhere when adjusted for exchange rates.

Tags: 
Lizzie McGuire
Hilary Duff
disney+