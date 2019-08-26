Lizzie McGuire Reboot Is Coming To Disney+

THIS IS WHAT DREAMS ARE MADE OF!

If you didn't have enough of a reason to get Disney+ before, a Lizzie McGuire reboot is coming to the streaming platform.

Hilary Duff took to Instagram to post a montage of some of our favorite Lizzie moments to celebrate the greatest surprise that will ever happen to any of us.

The show will pick up where Lizzie is 30, navigating her life through New York City.

We have SO may questions... What happened to Lizzie once she became a superstar in Rome? How is her relationship with Gorde? Did Ethan Craft have a succesful modeling career?

In the US, Disney+ will cost $6.99 per month, and will cost about the same elsewhere when adjusted for exchange rates.