Lizzo Holds On To Number 1
Lizzo is slaying and staying at the top of the charts with her single "Truth Hurts."
The song is number 1 on the “Billboard” Hot 100 for the fourth week in a row, which is now the longest reign for a rap number one by a solo female artist.
The record was previously held by Cardi B, whose “Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)” spent three weeks at number one.
Lizzo celebrated her big accomplishment by posting a throwback picture with the caption reading, "If this lil Lizzo only knew all that she would accomplish when she picked up that flute, or wrote songs in her room, or forced her friends to make girlbands.. it’s just so humbling to know it was all worth it. Don’t run away from what your heart wants."
Congratulations, Lizzo!