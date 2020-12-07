Westlake Native Logan Paul Announces Boxing Exhibition vs Floyd Mayweather Jr

Westlakes own Logan Paul announced he will box in an exhibition match against Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Per WKYC,

Jake Paul's brother, Logan Paul, revealed that he will be facing boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. in an exhibition on Feb. 20, 2021. The fight will be promoted by Mayweather Promotions and streamed via Fanmio Boxing, which is currently advertising an early bird price of $24.99, with an expected increase to $69.99 beginning on Feb. 11.

In 2018, Logan Paul fought fellow YouTube star KSI to a draw in an amateur fight before losing his professional debut in a rematch vs. KSI via split decision.

The boxing exhibition between Paul and Mayweather is scheduled for February 21, 2021.