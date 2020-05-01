Machine Gun Kelly Is Paying For Your Lunch Today!
Free lunch Friday!
May 1, 2020
There's a lot of suck in the world right now, so Cleveland's own, Machine Gun Kelly, is trying to bring some happiness by buying your lunch today.
The rapper posted to Instagram saying, "CLEVELAND lunch on me tomorrow from any of these restaurants!! love y’all ----"
The restaurants listed are:
- Town Hall
- The Black Box Fix
- Barley House
- Primoz Pizzeria
- The Sauce
- Jewellz
- Sub City
- Beckham’s Bar-b-que
- Sauce the City
The promotion starts today at noon and is limited to one complimentary meal per person, take out only.