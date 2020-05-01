Machine Gun Kelly Is Paying For Your Lunch Today!

There's a lot of suck in the world right now, so Cleveland's own, Machine Gun Kelly, is trying to bring some happiness by buying your lunch today.

The rapper posted to Instagram saying, "CLEVELAND lunch on me tomorrow from any of these restaurants!! love y’all ----"

The restaurants listed are:

Town Hall

The Black Box Fix

Barley House

Primoz Pizzeria

The Sauce

Jewellz

Sub City

Beckham’s Bar-b-que

Sauce the City

The promotion starts today at noon and is limited to one complimentary meal per person, take out only.