Mariah Carey's 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' Voted Most Annoying Christmas Song
This UK poll shows no love for MC
December 3, 2019
It's December, which means we can officially start allowing SOME Christmas music, but not one song, specifically. Mariah Carey's 'All I Want For Christmas' celebrates it's 25th birthday this year, but it also celebrates being at the top of a fan-voted list. Okay... this is NOT a list you would want to be on.
A recent survey from Huawei asked UK citizens to vote on what they considered to be the most annoying Xmas singles, and it wasn't even close. Carey's Christmas single ranked #1 on the Most Annoying Christmas Songs by a large margin.
The full list is a follows:
- 'All I Want for Christmas is You' - Mariah Carey
- 'Do They Know It's Christmas?' - Band Aid
- 'I Wish It Could Be Christmas Everyday' - Wizzard
- 'Merry Xmas Everybody' - Slade
- 'Last Christmas' - Wham!
- 'Fairytale of New York' - The Pogues and Kirsty MacColl
- 'Baby It's Cold Outside' - Tom Jones & Cerys Matthews
- 'Santa Claus is Coming to Town' - Jackson 5
- 'Santa Baby' - Eartha Kitt
- 'Jingle Bells' - Andrews Sisters