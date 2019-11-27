Mason Rudolph Won't Play Against The Browns This Week

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin (yawn) says Devlin Hodges will be the starting QB for this Sunday's rematch against the Browns. This comes after a whirlwind helmet controversy that came after the first Steelers-Browns game.. you all know what I'm talking about.

What brought this decision on? Could it be that half of Cleveland was smashing a Mason Rudolph piñata in the muni lot this past weekend? According to Tomlin, it strictly comes down to game play. Mason Rudolph was benched in the 3rd quarter of the Steelers’ game against the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday.

"There's not enough plays on his resume to paint with a broad brush," Tomlin said in an interview.

Kickoff is at Heinz Field at 1 pm on Sunday.