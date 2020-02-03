Cloverleaf High School Grad Scored Touchdown In Super Bowl

Kyle Juszczyk is making northeast Ohio proud! The Medina native scored a touhdown for the San Fransisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV.

The @49ers answer right back!



Touchdown Kyle Juszczyk, the full back!! That was his first touch of the postseason! pic.twitter.com/ENjQAwCMCL — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) February 3, 2020

'Juice,' as they call him, attended Cloverleaf High School in Lodi, Ohio, and played high school football for the Cloverleaf Colts. He attended Harvard University, where he played tight end under coach Tim Murphy. Following his senior season in 2012, he was a unanimous first-team All-Ivy League selection.

We caught up with Juszczyk's former athletic director, Craig Walkup, before the big game. Listen to our interview with him below!