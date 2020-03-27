Meghan Markle's First, Post-Royal Job Revealed

The former Duchess has landed a role with Disney

March 27, 2020
Morgan
Meghan Markle

Getty Images Chris Jackson / Staff

Categories: 
Celebrity News

Need a break from coronavirus to talk about what former royals-turned celebrities are doing?

Meghan Markle has landed Iher first job since she and her husband stepped back as senior royals. Meghan Markle is putting her voice to use as the narrator of the new Disney nature documentary, "Elephants."

This shouldnt come as a surprise to many, Meghan was a successful TV actress before she married Prince Harry. And Prince Harry played professional wingman for Meghan back in July, when Harry made a very suave pitch on Meghan’s behalf to former Disney CEO Bob Iger. It must've worked. 

The couple is officially free of royal duties as of April 1st, and the film comes out on April 3rd on Disney Plus. 

Tags: 
Meghan Markle
prince harry
Disney

Upcoming Events

27 Mar
POSTPONED: An Evening With Michael Bublé Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
02 Apr
Cleveland's Finest Hors D'Oeuvre Contest - To Be Re-Scheduled Progressive Field’s Discount Drug Mart Club
04 Apr
POSTPONED: 2020 Strongsville Spring Avant-Garde Art & Craft Show Strongsville Ehrnfelt Recreation Center
04 Apr
POSTPONED: Straight No Chaser: The Open Bar Tour MGM Northfield Park – Center Stage
05 Apr
POSTPONED: 2020 Strongsville Spring Avant-Garde Art & Craft Show Strongsville Ehrnfelt Recreation Center
View More Events