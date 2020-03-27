Meghan Markle's First, Post-Royal Job Revealed

Need a break from coronavirus to talk about what former royals-turned celebrities are doing?

Meghan Markle has landed Iher first job since she and her husband stepped back as senior royals. Meghan Markle is putting her voice to use as the narrator of the new Disney nature documentary, "Elephants."

This shouldnt come as a surprise to many, Meghan was a successful TV actress before she married Prince Harry. And Prince Harry played professional wingman for Meghan back in July, when Harry made a very suave pitch on Meghan’s behalf to former Disney CEO Bob Iger. It must've worked.

The couple is officially free of royal duties as of April 1st, and the film comes out on April 3rd on Disney Plus.