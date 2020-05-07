Governor Mike DeWine To Announce Timeline on Reopening Restaurants, Daycares, and Salons

Grab your wine, because today's Wine with DeWine is sure to be a big one.

Governor Mike DeWine is expected to announce a timeline for reopening the following major business sectors; bars and restaurants, salons, and daycares.

According to Fox 8, the governor said he was reviewing the plans for re-opening Wednesday.

“I will be receiving and viewing in the next day reports put together to look at daycare, to look at restaurants, bars, and the other group is working on hair,” DeWine said at the end of his Tuesday press conference.

Governor DeWine's press conference will start at 2 p.m. He did not say whether or not gyms would be included in the announcement.