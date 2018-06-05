Miss America Ditches The Swimsuit Competition

A huge shift is coming for the Miss America pageant. Contestants will no longer be judged on their physical appearances, and there will be no swimsuit competition. The current chairwoman and 1989 Miss America winner, Gretchen Carlson, told Good Morning America,

"We are no longer a pageant," she said. "We are a competition. We will no longer judge our candidates on their outward physical appearance."

Contestants will now partake in "a live interactive session with the judges" in replace of the swimsuit competition.

Carlson also went on to say, "We're no longer judging women when they come out in their chosen attire—their evening wear, whatever they choose to do. It's going to be what comes out of their mouth that we're interested in when they talk about their social impact initiatives."

The 2019 Miss America competition airs Sunday, Sept. 9 on ABC.